Man killed in I-17 pedestrian accident

- A fatal accident involving a pedestrian has closed off southbound I-17 at Dunlap Tuesday night.

According to Phoenix Fire, the person, identified as a man in his 30s, was on the freeway when he was hit, and he was taken to the hospital before he died.

According to ADOT officials, I-17's northbound lanes are not affected by the crash, but those heading south should use alternate routes.

There is no timeframe, according to ADOT officials, as to when I-17 southbound will reopen. DPS, according to fire officials, are investigating the crash.

