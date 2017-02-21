INTEL INSIDE: Chipmaker tests out driverless cars in Chandler Arizona News INTEL INSIDE: Chipmaker tests out driverless cars in Chandler Computer chipmaker Intel is testing out its own driverless vehicles in Chandler. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

- The City of Chandler has recently been named by Fortune Magazine as the "hottest new city for autos", and the city has indeed attracted a number of companies that are working on all things car related, especially those that involve driverless vehicles.

People have probably seen Waymo's self-driving cars out and about in Chandler, but computer chipmaker Intel is also working on driverless vehicles.

"I think it's super exciting that we're taking an industry like automobiles that really started about 130 years ago, and we're fully fusing it with technology. The opportunities are limitless," said Jill Sciarappo, Strategic Marketing Director for Intel. The company has a full engineering team in the city.

"They're adding sensors to them, and then a brain in the trunk that's basically Intel technology, and they're pulling together all of that data and infusing it and doing analytical work to help score and train the cars to make them run more efficiently," said Sciarappo.

Intel is using cars such as BMWs, Ford Fusions, and Land Rovers, with several different sensors and cameras being tested.

The goal: to get the driverless cars on the road, as a way to increase safety and cut down on congestion. The company is reportedly aiming to get the driverless cars on the road, by the year 2021.