Caregiver accused of stealing $100k+ from elderly woman

- A caregiver in Yavapai County is under arrest, accused of stealing money from an elderly Sedona person she was giving care to.

According to a statement released by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, 42-year-old Christina Rodriguez has been released on a $20,000 bond, and is facing a number of charges, including alleged theft, alleged credit card fraud, and alleged identity theft.

According to officials, the family member of an 89-year-old woman contacted the Sheriff's Office last month, to report concerns of caregiver theft. The caller, according to officials, indicated at the time that over $100,000 were apparently stolen from the woman. Rodriguez was later confirmed as the suspect.

Officials said a review of bank records, receipts, and details from the alleged victim and other witnesses revealed nearly $190,000 in fraudulent and unauthorized charges that were allegedly made by Rodriguez. The charges were reportedly made on the alleged victim's credit card accounts between January 2014 to December 2016.

The alleged victim, according to officials, is legally blind, and needed her caregiver to pay bills, and review financial documents. Rodriguez reportedly resigned as caregiver, after the alleged victim's family and personnel with Adult Elder Care confronted her.

According to officials, Rodriguez allegedly used some of the money to purchase various electronic goods, and allegedly used ad $38,000 of the alleged victim's money to pay off Rodriguez's credit card. Search warrants that were served on Rodriguez's home in the Vallage of Oak Creek reportedly recovered thousands of dollars in allegedly stolen property, including cash, several high end cameras, and computers.

Officials said when Rodriguez was interviewed, she claimed the alleged victim told her to spend the money, or suggested the money was payment for the extra hours she worked.

Rodriguez, according to officials, was arrested and booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center before she was released on bond.