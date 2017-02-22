Man wanted for murder in Mexico deported by ICE

- A 47-year-old Mexican man who was wanted in Mexico for murder was deported by agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by ICE officials on Wednesday, Servando Camacho-Velazquez (also known as El Baron), was removed from the U.S. on Tuesday, and transferred to the custody of Mexico's Procuraduria General de la Republica (PGR) at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales.

Camacho-Velazquez, according to the statement, was named in an arrest warrant that was issued by a Hermosillo judge on November 4, 2015. Camacho-Velazquez, according to the statement, most recently entered ICE custody on February 16, after serving 18 months in the Arizona Department of Corrections for a felony drug smuggling conviction.

According to Department of Homeland Security databases, Camacho-Velazquez was previously deported in January 2014.