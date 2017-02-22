Boy speaks following bee swarm attack Arizona News Boy speaks following bee swarm attack FOX 10's Stefania Okolie caught up with a boy who was stung hundreds of times by bees in Safford.

- An 11-year-old boy is recovering in a Phoenix hospital, after he was stung more than 400 times by a hive of bees in an old rusted car.

"I was gonna die," said the boy, now identified as Andrew Kunz. "I needed help."

The incident took place in Safford, and the boy, identified as Andrew Kunz, was out playing with friends at the time. Kunz and his friends were shooting a BB Gun at an old, abandoned car, without know there was a bee hive inside the car.

The bees later came out, and Kunz and his friends tried to run away. Kunz didn't get far before the bees covered him. His friends got his grandmother.

"As I was running out there, my phone rang, and it was Andrew, and he was screaming, 'they're killing me, they're killing me, the bees are killing me,'' recounted Kunz's grandmother.

Kunz's family said two officers arrived first, and they were able to draw part of the attack away from Kunz. A firefighter who later arrived in hear was able to pull Kunz from a ravine.

Kunz is expected to be allowed to return home soon.