ADOT officials say bridges in AZ are safe Arizona News ADOT officials say bridges in AZ are safe After a report that shows 214 bridges in Arizona are "structurally deficient", are bridges in Arizona safe to drive on? FOX 10's Matt Rodewald spoke with ADOT officials to learn more.

- According to a new report, nearly 56,000 bridges across the U.S. are considered to be "structurally deficient", with 214 of those - including two well-traveled bridges - in Arizona.

The I-17 bridge over 19th Avenue, along with the Shea Blvd. Bridge that goes over the Indian Bend Wash, are considered to be structurally deficient.

"It means some component of the bridge needs to be repaired," said Doug Nintzel, a spokesperson for ADOT. "Whether it's part of the deck or the substructure. Something needs to be repaired there."

ADOT officials said they are ready to address the the I-17 Bridge, as it shows its wear and tear, since it was first built in 1961.

"The girders of the bridge are going to be strenghtened," said Nintzel. "They've been struck over time by over height vehicles, and so, we're going to be making repairs and that bridge will be removed from that structurally deficient list."

ADOT officials said drivers should not worry.

"Our bridges are safe to travel on," said Nintzel. "We would not allow drivers to use a bridge that was considered unsafe."