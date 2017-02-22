Family keeps bull fighters tradition alive Arizona News Family keeps bull fighters tradition alive An Arizona family is doing their best to keep the cowboy tradition alive. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.

A family in Arizona is doing their best to keep the cowboy tradition alive.

People may be familiar with the term "Rodeo Clown", and as the sport of bull riding has evolved, so have the roles. Nowadays, many people formerly called "rodeo clowns" prefer to be called "bull fighters".

For these bull fighters, they are surrounded by a fast environment at the Rodeo, where a mere eight seconds can determine a rider's future. The sport that is bull riding may be rough, but it still sports a soft center that is built on hard work, respect, and family.

These are things the Kraut family knows a little something about.

"It's a family event," said Luke Kraut. "We get to go to places and see things that a lot of people don't get to see."

Luke has been bull fighting for about 15 years, and says his job is pretty straightforward.

"You gotta go out there and be prepared to do whatever it takes to save that cowboy or otherwise there's no point in doing it," said Luke.

It may be scary for some to have a 2,000 lbs bull charge at a person, but Luke said it's nothing, when compared to the nerves he feels when his sons are competing.

"I was that nervous that I threw up beforehand, and I threw up afterwards," said Luke, recounting the day his youngest qualified for the World Finals.

Luke has a successor of sorts, as his son, Koy, who is also a World Finals qualifier, is fighting bulls.

"It's awesome just to have your dad across from you," said Koy.

As for 13-year-old Boyce, he is also a rider, and he agrees that having his father in the arena is pretty great.

"I feel pretty safe because my dad and my brother are bull fighters and keep me safe, and my mom is here for support, so she helps me train a lot," said Boyce. His mother is Gina. She admits the first time she saw one of her sons in gear, but she;s no stranger to the Arena herself, having come from a long line of Rodeo royalty, and even winning the coveted title of rodeo queen. She said that it's a combination of community, pride, and the sense of support that takes riding and fighting bulls from a sport, to a way of life.

The Kraut family may now be walking away from the Rodeo way of life anytime soon, but Boyce has a pretty solid back-up plan.

"I kinda want to be a chiropractor," said Boyce.