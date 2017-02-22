MCSO gives rare look inside 4th Avenue Jail Arizona News MCSO gives rare look inside 4th Avenue Jail On Wednesday, officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office gave members of the media a rare look inside the 4th Avenue Jail in Phoenix. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

- On Wednesday, officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office gave members of the media a rare look inside the 4th Avenue Jail in Phoenix.

The opportunity to give members of the media a glimpse into the jail came, in the aftermath of Sheriff Paul Penzone's announcement that Maricopa County's jails will no longer issue "courtesy holds" for undocumented immigrants for Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

During the visit, Sheriff's officials showed off the process of how an inmate is brought to the jail, released, and the role ICE plays in the process.

FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.