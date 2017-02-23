Planned Parenthood rallies to be held in Arizona [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Screengrab from http://www.plannedparenthood.org. Arizona News Planned Parenthood rallies to be held in Arizona The Republican push to de-fund Planned Parenthood has been a hot topic across the country and on Thursday, the subject will take center stage at town halls across Arizona. FOX 10's Liz Kotalik reports.

Advocates are coming together to show their support for the organization and they're pushing for state lawmakers to attend.

300 events will be taking place across the country during this recess week for Congress. Three events are happening in Arizona on February 23rd, including one at the Roosevelt Wellness Center at 10th Street and Baseline Road. It will be hosted by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona and Organizing for Action.

While most in favor of de-funding Planned Parenthood cite abortion as the reason, supporters of organization say it provides basic healthcare to millions across the country and about 33,000 patients in Arizona -- including cancer screenings, birth control and well-woman exams.

The groups have also extended invitations to Arizona Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake. Neither Senator plans to hold a town hall during the recess week. Supporters want to explain to them why they should vote to keep the Affordable Care Act and continue to fund Planned Parenthood.

Rally events:

Roosevelt Wellness Center

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

1030 E. Baseline Rd.

Phoenix, AZ

facebook.com/events/1791520527834194

Crossroads Center at Prescott College

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

220 Grove Ave.

Prescott, AZ

facebook.com/events/269645033469742



The Good Shepherd United Church of Christ

4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

17750 S. La Cañada Dr.

Sahuarita, AZ