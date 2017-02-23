STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Equipment damaged in secured area at Phoenix airport

Posted:Feb 23 2017 09:05AM MST

Updated:Feb 23 2017 09:05AM MST

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities somebody entered a secured area at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and damaged electrical equipment.

Phoenix police aren't released many details but say the damage occurred early Monday morning, didn't interfere with airport operations and hasn't resulted in an arrest.

Police say the damage was discovered when technicians went to the unspecified location on the airport's south side to assess unspecified indications of trouble.

Police and Sky Harbor officials didn't immediately respond to requests for more information.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories