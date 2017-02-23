Equipment damaged in secured area at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities somebody entered a secured area at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and damaged electrical equipment.

Phoenix police aren't released many details but say the damage occurred early Monday morning, didn't interfere with airport operations and hasn't resulted in an arrest.

Police say the damage was discovered when technicians went to the unspecified location on the airport's south side to assess unspecified indications of trouble.

Police and Sky Harbor officials didn't immediately respond to requests for more information.