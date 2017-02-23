Student accidentally grabs parent's backpack containing guns

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - An elementary school student will be suspended after she brought two guns to a Tucson school.

Students at Nash Elementary School found a backpack containing two handguns in a school hallway Tuesday after school. School spokeswoman Amy Sharpe says a student apparently grabbed her parent's backpack by mistake.

One of the weapons were loaded, but Sharpe says both are registered.

School officials called parents Tuesday night, saying no students were endangered by the incident and that Tucson police are investigation. On Wednesday, a follow-up call said the student who accidentally brought the bag had been identified and will face consequences.