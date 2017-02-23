Body camera footage shows Gilbert plane crash aftermath Arizona News Body camera footage shows Gilbert plane crash aftermath Police body camera footage are giving a better look at a plane crash in Gilbert that fortunately, killed no one. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

The crash happened in September, and body camera footage showed neighbors pulling away a distraught homeowner, who was in tears pointing at her home that the Cessna 182 plane crashed into. the plane was carrying four skydivers, and it reportedly turned into a ball of fire while still in the air.

Video captured by witnesses showed the plane in flames, as it came down right onto the back of a home. Everyone inside the home made it out, but a big part of the home was demolished.

Five months later, the property sits empty, as the home was completely leveled. The plot of land serves as a constant reminder to neighbors on what happened.

"Literally, I'll be out front with my son, and I'll hear a plane and you can't not look up," said neighbor Alex Griffith.

The plot of land, however, won't stay empty for long. Griffith said the family does plan to rebuild.

"I drive down the block everyday to and back from work, and I see it leveled there," said Griffith. "I honestly think I can't wait to see them rebuild, and get back in their home."