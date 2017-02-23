Demonstrators react to bill that targets protests Arizona News Demonstrators react to bill that targets protests Demonstrators react to a bill that would target protests that turn violent. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

- Across Arizona, there have been many demonstrations recently over a number of different issues, but now, the future of protesting in the state could be at stake, due to a bill currently under consideration in the State Legislature.

Under SB 1142, rioting would become a crime, and prosecutors will be allowed to seize assets as well. The lawmaker behind the bill said he hopes the bill would help keep protests peaceful, and go after those that are "undermining 1st Amendment rights".

The bill passed the Arizona State Senate on Wednesday, and it is scheduled to go to the House.

People demonstrating on Thursday night reacted to the legislative proposal.

"I'm very sure that ACLU and others will be standing up and saying, 'not in our state'," said one protester.