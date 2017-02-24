FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Traffic lights out after vehicle crashes into electrical box near freeway

Posted:Feb 24 2017 04:43AM MST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 04:48AM MST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Traffic lights are out at the off-ramp of a busy valley freeway after a vehicle crashed into an electrical box overnight.

An adult male was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. His name has not been released.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Liz Kotalik reports from the scene near Loop 101 and McDowell.


