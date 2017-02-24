Traffic lights out after vehicle crashes into electrical box near freeway

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Traffic lights are out at the off-ramp of a busy valley freeway after a vehicle crashed into an electrical box overnight.
An adult male was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. His name has not been released.
