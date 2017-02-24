Traffic lights out after vehicle crashes into electrical box near freeway Arizona News Traffic lights out after vehicle crashes into electrical box near freeway Traffic lights are out at the off-ramp of a busy valley freeway after a vehicle crashed into an electrical box overnight.

- Traffic lights are out at the off-ramp of a busy valley freeway after a vehicle crashed into an electrical box overnight.



An adult male was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. His name has not been released.



VIDEO: FOX 10's Liz Kotalik reports from the scene near Loop 101 and McDowell.