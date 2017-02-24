STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Family of 4 displaced after fire damages mobile home

Posted:Feb 24 2017 05:54AM MST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 06:23AM MST

MESA, Ariz. - A family of four lost their home during a fire Friday morning near Greenfield and McKellips Road. 

The homeowner says she woke up around 3:00 a.m. to turn on a space heater and 30 minutes later, she smelled smoke and realized her home was on fire.

The home is a total loss and unfortunately, the family's dog died.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


