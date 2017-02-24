Family of 4 displaced after fire damages mobile home Arizona News Family of 4 displaced after fire damages mobile home A family of four lost their home during a fire Friday morning near Greenfield and McKellips Road.

The homeowner says she woke up around 3:00 a.m. to turn on a space heater and 30 minutes later, she smelled smoke and realized her home was on fire.

The home is a total loss and unfortunately, the family's dog died.

Mobile home a total loss in Mesa after fire broke out. Family of four safe, but they believe their dog died. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/WdllOsD4qt — Liz Kotalik FOX 10 (@LizKotalikFOX10) February 24, 2017