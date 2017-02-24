Family of 4 displaced after fire damages mobile home

MESA, Ariz. - A family of four lost their home during a fire Friday morning near Greenfield and McKellips Road.
The homeowner says she woke up around 3:00 a.m. to turn on a space heater and 30 minutes later, she smelled smoke and realized her home was on fire.
The home is a total loss and unfortunately, the family's dog died.
