Eastbound I-40 reopens in northwestern Arizona after wreck

- Eastbound Interstate 40 has reopened in northwestern Arizona near the California line after being closed several hours following a fatal crash.

Trooper Kameron Lee of the Arizona Department of Public Safety says a box truck's driver was killed when the vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer rig.

The wreck occurred shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday about halfway between the state line and Kingman.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the highway was reopened at about 5:30 a.m.

Photos provided by DPS showed that the impact smashed in the box truck's cab.

The driver's name has not been released.

Westbound lanes remained open.

One lane of I-40 eastbound has reopened. The road will be narrowed to 1 lane for a couple hours. https://t.co/i4dgeIQEsN — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 24, 2017

CLOSED: I-40 eastbound at milepost 23. An extended closure is expected this morning. pic.twitter.com/23Im6x8AhQ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 24, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.