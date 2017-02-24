STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Eastbound I-40 reopens in northwestern Arizona after wreck

Posted:Feb 24 2017 06:57AM MST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 07:03AM MST

KINGMAN, Ariz. - Eastbound Interstate 40 has reopened in northwestern Arizona near the California line after being closed several hours following a fatal crash.

Trooper Kameron Lee of the Arizona Department of Public Safety says a box truck's driver was killed when the vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer rig.

The wreck occurred shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday about halfway between the state line and Kingman.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the highway was reopened at about 5:30 a.m.

Photos provided by DPS showed that the impact smashed in the box truck's cab.

The driver's name has not been released.

Westbound lanes remained open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


