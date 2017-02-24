Arizona House votes to ban photo radar and red light enforcement

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona House has approved legislation banning photo speed and red light enforcement in the state, sending the proposal to the Senate for consideration.

House Bill 2525 was approved late Thursday on a 32-28 vote that was mostly along party lines. All but one Democrat opposed the measure and all but three Republicans were in support.

Lawmakers won a small victory last year by banning photo radar use on state highways. This year's bill from Republican Rep. Travis Grantham of Gilbert would bar their use statewide.

There have been attempts to ban photo radar and red light cameras for the past several years in the Legislature but they failed.

Cities that use the cameras say they save lives, while opponents say they violate the Constitutional right to confront witnesses.

House Bill 2525

prohibition; photo radar

https://apps.azleg.gov/BillStatus/BillOverview/69542