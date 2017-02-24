Phoenix daycare worker accused of hitting toddler with a broom handle [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Lillie Adams Arizona News Phoenix daycare worker accused of hitting toddler with a broom handle You like to believe your child is safe when you leave them at daycare, but we've learned a Phoenix daycare worker has been arrested -- and accused of hitting a toddler with a broom handle. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.

According to Phoenix Police, on February 17, officers responded to a call about the Brighter Angels Daycare Center near Central Avenue and Baseline Road to investigate an injured child.

"A 21-month-old child had been taken to a local hospital for treatment of an injury sustained at the daycare center and his mother was notified of the incident," stated Sgt. Alan Pfohl. "Officers investigating at the daycare center found evidence that an employee struck a 21-month-old male with a broom handle while cleaning the play area."

The suspect, 37-year-old Lillie Adams, was arrested and booked for one count of child abuse.

