HERE COMES THE BUS: School Bus app giving parents peace of mind Arizona News HERE COMES THE BUS: School Bus app giving parents peace of mind A new app could give lots of parents in the Higley Unified School District some peace of mind. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

A new app could give lots of parents in the Higley Unified School District some peace of mind.

The new app, called "Here Comes The Bus", provides parents real-time bus locations and updates. The app was released last month, and it is free to use.

Higley Unified is the first district in the state to use the app. The app tells parents where a particular bus is, and when it is picking up kids. The school is also able to track its buses, using the app.

According to the app's website, the services uses GPS technology to locate and track buses. According to the website, parents can, via the purchasing of an additional software by the school itself, also see when a student has boarded on or stepped off a bus.

Parents said the app is a good idea, as it allows them to keep track of their kids, as they go to and from school.