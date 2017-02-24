Rallies continue against lawmakers who aren't meeting with constituents Arizona News Rallies continue against lawmakers who aren't meeting with constituents Throughout the week, there were protests against lawmakers who are not meeting with their constituents, and more rallies took place in the Valley on Friday. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

- Throughout the week, there were protests against lawmakers who are not meeting with their constituents, and more rallies took place in the Valley on Friday.

A crowd gathered in Glendale, outside Rep. Trent Frank's office. People in the crowd asked where the congressman was at. In North Phoenix, people gathered at the Shadow Rock Congregational Church, demanding that Rep. David Schweikert to hear their concerns, face to face.

Schweikert did not show up at the church Friday night.

The demonstrations that took place across the country took place, as Congress took its first extended break since Donald Trump's inauguration. People who showed up at the protest said they believe the representatives of Congress have a duty to hear them, and they feel the best way to do so is via a town hall meeting.