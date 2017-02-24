Bodycam footage of police chase released Arizona News Bodycam footage of police chase released 911 calls and police body cam footage surrounding a chase that took place in the East Valley on Monday were released to the public on Friday. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

According to reports, several Chandler Police officers and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies followed the woman for two miles, before her car reportedly overheated and stopped. According to authorities, the woman behind the wheel even tried to run down an officer.

The woman has been identified as Enriquetta Martha Herrera. Calls came in on Monday to report the 34-year-old for allegedly driving erratically. When Chandler Police tried to pull Herrera over, she reportedly did not comply, and led officers on a two-mile chase. The chase began at Arizona Avenue and Chandler Heights Road.

Chandler Police followed Herrera, until she drove too fast. Stop sticks were deployed, but Herrera managed to get around them. Herrera's car eventually stopped on its own, near Power and Riggs Road.

Herrera was boxed in, and authorities tried to get her out of the car, but she wouldn't get out on her own. According to officers, a search of the vehicle revealed a knife by the front passenger seat.

Herrera has been charged with alleged Aggravated Assault and alleged Felony Flight.