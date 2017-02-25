16-yr-old shot & killed in Laveen

- A 16-year-old young man has been shot and killed in a home in Laveen.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the home near 51st Avenue and Estrella Drive at about 7:30pm on Friday evening after receiving a 911 call.

Deputies say only two people were inside the home, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old male. But it's not clear what led up to the shooting of the 16-year-old.

Detectives on-scene say there are no outstanding suspects. A spokesperson for MCSO says it's not clear where the weapon came from or what the teenagers were doing with the firearm, and points out it's too early to say whether the shooting may have been accidental or intentional.