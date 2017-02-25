Reward offered in armed robbery at McDonald's Arizona News Reward offered in armed robbery at McDonald's Police are searching for two armed suspects accused of robbing a McDonald's in east Phoenix.

According to Sgt. James Rothschild with Silent Witness, the two suspects entered the store on Thursday, January 12th at about 6:20am. Police say one suspect went into the back office where the safe was left open. The second suspect, police say, acted as the lookout and showed the employee a handgun that was sticking out of his pocket.

Both suspects took off with the contents of the safe, and police say they appeared to know where the cameras in the McDonald's were located.

The suspects are described as Hispanic men in their late twenties. The first suspect is described as five feet five inches to five feet six inches, weighing 140-150 pounds, with black hair and a mustache, a black hoodie, dark pants, and a baseball hat with a red brim. The second suspect is described as five feet eight to five feet nine inches, 150-160 pounds with a mustache, a black jacket, dark pants and a black beanie.

If you know who the suspects are, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and there is a cash reward involved.