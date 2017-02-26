Young kids, and parents, find peace and focus through yoga at center Arizona News Young kids, and parents, find peace and focus through yoga at center The Healing Arts Center in Phoenix offers a yoga class for young children and their parents. Fox 10's Anita Roman reports.

- On Saturday mornings, children from ages three to six, and their parents practice yoga.

Instructor Peri Miller heads the young and restless class at the Healing Arts Center in Phoenix for teaching two main components: creativity and calmness.

"I teach children yoga because they love it and it helps them get centered, find comfort in their own self," said Miller.

"We'll learn all about birds. We'll do bird poses and other animal poses. We will also play games, we will sing, we learn to go from being really excited to calm," said Miller.

The focus at first is on fun, and then their inner peace.

"It grounds them, and it just draws them into their center. They learn how to do breathing techniques and focus techniques and just the ability even in their body ground down," said Mary Beth Markus, the Director.

"She's also learning that when she is feeling upset or something, to learn to take some deep breaths through her nose and out her mouth. I think that really helps her to calm down," said Beverly Berg, a mother.

"Just some one on one time together, a chance to learn something new. Fun memories and hopefully for the future, a little calming ability.

The idea at the center is to expand the awareness of yoga, but also to connect and join the parents with their children, to teach them life skills.