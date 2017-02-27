Possible new Coyotes arena: State Rep. opposes using taxpayer dollars

- It was just last week that we told you the city of Phoenix voted to approve a study to see if moving the Arizona Coyotes hockey team to downtown Phoenix could be a possibility. While some lawmakers embraced the idea, others opposed it.

The price tag for that help would be a cool $225 million and some believe that's a bit steep for a team that's only been playing in their current arena for just about 13 years.

A state senate committee approved the plan, which would give the Coyotes the money if they move to the east valley or downtown Phoenix. The team and the host city would be responsible for covering a little more than 40 percent of the costs under the move.

Making things a bit more complicated, the Coyotes have had a major falling out with the city of Glendale after switching to a short term lease on Gila River Arena, which prompted the search for a new place to call home.

State Representative Anthony Kern has been a major opponent of the the bill. He and other local activists are fighting to keep the team where they currently are, adding that tax payers are still footing the bill for the arena, not to mention businesses around it will suffer if the Coyotes move and the arena competes with more venues for other shows.

Kern and his supporters will hold a news conference at 10:00 a.m. in the rose garden at the state capitol.