Rain, snowfall expected from 2 incoming storms Two storms are expected to produce snowfall in parts of Arizona's high country early this week.

Forecasters say the first storm will drop generally less than a half-inch above 4,500 feet in northern Arizona, but that more snow is expected from the second storm Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says "appreciable precipitation accumulations" are expected from the second storm, including snow along the Mogollon Rim, in the White Mountains and along the Chuska Mountains along the New Mexico line.

Expected snow amounts from the second storm include 6 to 8 inches in Flagstaff and 4 to 6 inches in Heber, Alpine and Window Rock.

Forecasters say snow and rain in Yavapai and Gila counties will increase flows in creeks and streams but probably not cause major flooding.

