Pregnant woman ejected from SUV during crash Arizona News Pregnant woman ejected from SUV during crash Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are at the scene of a serious injury crash near 71st Avenue and Broadway.

- Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are at the scene of a serious injury crash near 71st Avenue and Broadway.



Officials say a 5-month pregnant woman was ejected from a vehicle. Her name has not been released.



MCSO asks drivers to avoid the area as the road will be closed for several hours.



This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

Broadway Rd EB/WB between 107th Ave and 99th Ave is not CLOSED. — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) February 27, 2017