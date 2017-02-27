Pregnant woman ejected from SUV during crash

PHOENIX - Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are at the scene of a serious injury crash near 71st Avenue and Broadway.
Officials say a 5-month pregnant woman was ejected from a vehicle. Her name has not been released.
MCSO asks drivers to avoid the area as the road will be closed for several hours.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.
Broadway Rd EB/WB between 107th Ave and 99th Ave is not CLOSED.— MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) February 27, 2017
MCSO Traffic investigators are en-route to 71st Ave and Broadway accident where 5 month pregnant female was ejected from vehicle. pic.twitter.com/p0jZ1zFNWN— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) February 27, 2017