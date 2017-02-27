FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Pregnant woman ejected from SUV during crash

Posted:Feb 27 2017 08:18AM MST

Updated:Feb 27 2017 09:07AM MST

PHOENIX - Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are at the scene of a serious injury crash near 71st Avenue and Broadway.

Officials say a 5-month pregnant woman was ejected from a vehicle. Her name has not been released.

MCSO asks drivers to avoid the area as the road will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


