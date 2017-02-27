FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Police: Woman shot boyfriend at Scottsdale home

Delia Flores
Posted:Feb 27 2017 08:28AM MST

Updated:Feb 27 2017 08:28AM MST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police have arrested a 53-year-old woman accused of shooting her boyfriend at a residence near Scottsdale and Juan Tabo Roads.

Police say on Saturday, at approximately 8:20 p.m., they received a 9-1-1 call from a woman at the home, stating her boyfriend had been shot.

"Patrol officers arrived and discovered the male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.  Officers also learned that the victim had been intentionally shot by his girlfriend," stated Scottsdale Police Sgt. Ben Hoster.

Police say Delia Flores faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing.

The boyfriend remains in serious, but stable condition. His name was not released.

 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


