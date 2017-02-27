Police: Man dies after being found injured in roadway

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say a 73-year-old man died on Monday morning likely after being struck by a car that left the scene.

Police say officers responded to a person on the roadway around 6 a.m. at a neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

A man was found on the road severely injured and was sent to the hospital, where he died.

Police believe the man's injuries indicate he was struck by a car, but they haven't been able to find any witnesses.

The man's name has not been released.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS