Utah authorities search for missing plane with 3 onboard

PANGUITCH, Utah (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Utah are searching for a plane that was carrying an adult and two children when it went missing over the weekend.

Denise Dastrup is the public information officer for the Garfield County Sheriff's Office. She says more than 100 people have been searching for the plane since Sunday on foot, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and helicopters.

She says the search is centering in the area of Sandy Peak and Little Creek Peak, roughly 17 miles northwest of Panguitch. She says the pilot's phone last pinged Saturday night.

The Deseret News reports Sandy resident Randall Wells was piloting the plane back from a wedding in Phoenix. His two children were aboard, too.

Dastrup says several law enforcement agencies are involved in the search.