AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating a shooting that took place in front of a Best Buy store near 99th Avenue and McDowell Road on Monday afternoon.
Authorities say one person has been detained and two people were injured.
No names have been released in this case.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.
Video from the scene: fox10phoenix.com/news-now
Police investigate shooting outside Avondale Best Buy store
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating a shooting that took place in front of a Best Buy store near 99th Avenue and McDowell Road on Monday afternoon.