Police investigate shooting outside Avondale Best Buy store

Posted:Feb 27 2017 01:00PM MST

Updated:Feb 27 2017 01:01PM MST

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating a shooting that took place in front of a Best Buy store near 99th Avenue and McDowell Road on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say one person has been detained and two people were injured.

No names have been released in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

Video from the scene: fox10phoenix.com/news-now


