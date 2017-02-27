Route for fallen fire captain's procession announced

- Officials with ADOT have announced the procession route for fallen Phoenix Fire captain Crystal Rezzonico.

Rezzonico, 56, died on February 18, and memorial services are set to take place on 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the Christ Church of the Valley in Peoria. According to fire officials, Rezzonico's memorial service will be a "line-of-duty death memorial service," with full honors.

According to ADOT officials, the procession will start at the church, located at 7007 W. Happy Valley Road. It will go south on 67th Avenue, before heading east on the Loop 101. The procession will then go south on I-17, until it reaches McDowell Road, where it will get off the freeway, turn south on 27th Avenue, until it reaches the Greenwood memory Lawn cemetery.

According to ADOT officials, the following freeways will be affected by procession-related closure at times on Tuesday afternoon:

Eastbound Loop 101, between 75th Avenue and I-17

Southbound I-17, between Loop 101 and McDowell Road

Northbound and eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps, between Bell Road and I-17

Westbound Loop 101 off-ramp at 67th Avenue

Westbound Loop 101 ramp to southbound I-17

Southbound I-17 on-ramps, between Loop 101 and Thomas Road

Southbound I-17 frontage road, between Thomas and McDowell Roads

ADOT officials are urging drivers to consider using alternate routes Tuesday afternoon.