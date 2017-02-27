Snow, gusty winds expected to batter Northern Arizona Arizona News Snow, gusty winds expected to batter Northern Arizona As the Valley experiences rain, due to a storm system, Northern Arizona is bracing for gusty winds and heavy snow. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

Wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour were common along the Mogollon Rim on Monday, from Springerville to Williams, and the gusty winds have prompted ADOT to warn drivers about the dangers.

In addition, the heavy snow is expected to create hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 40 in the north. The storm is expected to dump several inches of snow in the Flagstaff area, and nearly 20 inches in the mountains.