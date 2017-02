Girl pulled from family pool has died Arizona News Girl pulled from family pool has died A three-year-old girl who was pulled from her family's pool over the weekend has died.

The girl was found by her father on Saturday, at their home near 19th Avenue and Jomax, and FOX 10 Phoenix has learned that the girl passed away at the hospital, early Monday morning.

An investigation, according to Phoenix Police, will continue, but foul play is not suspected.

A GoFundMe account has been set up. To learn more, click here.