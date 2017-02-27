Questions surround teenager's shooting death Arizona News Questions surround teenager's shooting death A Valley family has more questions than answers, days after their 15-year-old family member was shot and killed at a home in Laveen. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

A Valley family has more questions than answers, days after their 15-year-old family member was shot and killed at a home in Laveen.

The incident took place Friday evening, when the 15-year-old was home alone with a 17-year-old family member. Investigators with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are still trying to figure out what led up to the death of the boy, identified as Agustin Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, family members said it was a terrible accident that should not have happened.

"He was just a 15-year-old with his whole life ahead, you know," said Karla Gonzalez, the victim's sister. "Agustin had a good heart. He was real chill. He liked to spend time with his family."

Agustin was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

"Apparently, it was an accident," said Karla. "He was jumping on the bed, and the gun went off."

The family, now planning a funeral, is also asking questions about how the tragedy could have happened.

"It makes me feel mad," said Karla. "It makes me feel angry that the gun's just lying around."

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.