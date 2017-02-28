Amber Alert issued for three-year-old boy

Tucson Police have issued an Amber Alert for a three-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted.

According to the alert, which was issued late Monday night, the boy is identified as Jonas Mejia. He is described as three feet tall, weighing 50 lbs, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans, blue long-sleeve shirt with a football logo in front, and blue tennis shoes.

Details for the suspect are scant as of late Monday night, but the suspect is described as a six foot tall White male, 40 to 50 years of age, with pock marks on his face. He was reportedly last seen wearing a black cloth jacket, black pants, black hat. The suspect reportedly has a "wide build".

According to authorities, the incident took place in Tucson, where a female was allegedly abducted from a business, forced into her car, and was then driven away. The suspect reportedly slowed the car down for a fire engine, and that's when authorities say the female jumped out of the car, and left Mejia in the back car seat.

The suspect allegedly drove the car away, with Mejia still inside.

According to authorities, the suspect informed the female at first that he was aware of Mejia inside the car, and allegedly threatened to harm the child if she did not cooperate. The suspect, according to authorities, allegedly assaulted the female sexually, before forcing the female into the car.

The car is described as a 2008 light blue Ford Focus with Arizona license plate BZL 5110.

Anyone with information should call police immediately.