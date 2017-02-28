Hit and run crash victim found lying in the street Arizona News Hit and run crash victim found lying in the street Phoenix Police are investigating a hit and run crash that happened overnight near 27th Avenue and Peoria.

Officials say the incident took place around 2:15 a.m. and a passerby found the female victim lying in the street. That person called 9-1-1 and administered aid.



When crews arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to an area hospital. She is expected to survive.

Police say they do not have a description of the woman's injuries or the suspect vehicle.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.