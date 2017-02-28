FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Car smashes into power pole, causes possible traffic delays

Posted:Feb 28 2017 05:45AM MST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 05:49AM MST

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Officials say a driver lost control of their vehicle on Tuesday morning and crashed into a power pole near 65th Avenue and Peoria, knocking out street lights and power in the area.

The intersection will be restricted while Salt River Project crews repair the damage.

Power has been restored in the area.

