Car smashes into power pole, causes possible traffic delays Arizona News Car smashes into power pole, causes possible traffic delays Officials say a driver lost control of their vehicle on Tuesday morning and crashed into a power pole near 65th Avenue and Peoria, knocking out street lights and power in the area.

The intersection will be restricted while Salt River Project crews repair the damage.



Power has been restored in the area.



VIDEO: FOX 10's Liz Kotalik reports from the scene.

Car hits power pole around midnight & closes Peoria Ave both ways between 63rd-65th Ave. @SRPconnect on scene. Power back on. pic.twitter.com/ZEZh5iTunI — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) February 28, 2017