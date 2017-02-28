Blowing dust closes freeway at Arizona-New Mexico border [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy: Arizona Dept. of Public Safety Arizona News Blowing dust closes freeway at the Arizona-New Mexico border A section of Interstate 10 on both sides of the Arizona-New Mexico border was closed for several hours in both directions for the second consecutive day because of blowing dust.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say eastbound lanes of I-10 in southeastern Arizona near San Simon were closed about noon Monday along with westbound lanes of the freeway at Lordsburg, New Mexico about 15 miles west of the state line.

A multiple-car crash Sunday near San Simon closed I-10 for several hours after severe wind and dust caused zero visibility.

The area caused major trouble last year as a local farm kept sending massive clouds of dust during windy days.

Arizona Department of Environmental Quality officials say that same farm is causing the blowing dust now and they're taking action.