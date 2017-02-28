FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Garbage truck crashes into Gilbert home, driver injured

Posted:Feb 28 2017 07:26AM MST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 07:38AM MST

GILBERT, Ariz. - A garbage truck crashed into a home near Pecos and Higley Roads on Tuesday morning.

According to Darrell Krueger with the Gilbert Fire Department, the truck's driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

"The collision caused structural damage to a corner of the residence, but no occupants were injured," added Krueger.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.


