Garbage truck crashes into Gilbert home, driver injured

- A garbage truck crashed into a home near Pecos and Higley Roads on Tuesday morning.



According to Darrell Krueger with the Gilbert Fire Department, the truck's driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.



"The collision caused structural damage to a corner of the residence, but no occupants were injured," added Krueger.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.



This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

Occupants of home are not injured. Gilbert Police will be investigating. pic.twitter.com/OFHSK4AAQt — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) February 28, 2017