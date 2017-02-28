Attempt to cross creek turns deadly

One person is dead, following an attempt to cross a river in Yavapai County Tuesday morning.

According to a statement by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, they received a call at approximately 6:30 a.m. of a car trying to cross Beaver Creek at Reay Road in Rimrock. The call, according to sheriff's officials, indicated the car was beginning to float away, and appeared to contain only the driver.

Officials said a swiftwater team was called out, and local fire units responded. Fire personnel reportedly located the car at around 7:15 a.m., at an area of some distance from the crossing. The car, according to officials, was almost completely submerged in the river.

At 11:45 a.m., officials said a body was found a little less than a mile from the vehicle. The body was reportedly found by a DPS ranger crew flying over the creek bed. Recovery operations are underway.