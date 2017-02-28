Flooded Washes strands some Cave Creek residents Arizona News Flooded Washes strands some Cave Creek residents Some residents in Cave Creek are stranded, as floodwaters rush down normally dry washes. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

- Arizona has experienced a wet 24 hours. From Monday to Tuesday, a storm has dumped heavy rains in the Valley, which led to flooding in led to flooding in parts of the Valley, including parts of the Cave Creek area.

In Cave Creek, floodwater is seen rushing down normally dry washes, stranding residents in certain areas.

Residents in Cave Creek checked out the raging washes Tuesday. Officials with Maricopa County Flood Control said they expect the floodwaters to recede Tuesday evening.