Water rescue underway near Tonopah

- A water rescue is underway in an area near Tonopah Tuesday night.

According to information released by Phoenix Fire Department, Technical Rescue Teams, along with a helicopter, were sent to the area of 319th Avenue and Baseline to assist Tonopah Fire Department with a swiftwater rescue.

According to fire officials, a car with an occupant inside is in a flooded wash, and the car was reportedly moving down the wash at times.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on social media, online, and on-air for further updates.