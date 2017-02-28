Boat carrying Special Olympics Team capsizes in Tempe Town Lake Arizona News Boat carrying Special Olympics Team capsizes in Tempe Town Lake 18 people had to be rescued from the water, after a boat carring a Special Olympics team tipped over in the Tempe Town Lake Tuesday evening.

- 18 people had to be rescued from the water, after a boat carring a Special Olympics team tipped over in the Tempe Town Lake Tuesday evening.

The boat was carrying members of a team called the "Mesa Bulldogs", who were practicing for an upcoming Dragon Boat race in March. A woman on the boat said they were paddling back to shore, when the boat capsized.

Paramedics rushed to the scene to rescue everyone from the cold waters. Everyone on the boat had life jackets on, and all were OK.