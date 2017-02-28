Dreamer reacts to Trump's address to Congress Arizona News Dreamer reacts to Trump's address to Congress Dreamers, or those who were brought to the country with their parents when they were children, are reacting to the speech Donald Trump gave to Congress Tuesday night. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

- One of the topics that was touched on in Donald Trump's speech to Congress Tuesday night was the issue of border security and undocumented immigration.

Trump mentioned the border in the first three minutes of the hour-long speech, and Dreamers, or those whose parents arrived in the U.S. when they were children, were also watching the address.

"It is difficult times to wake up somedays and thinking, 'is something going to happen to may dad? Is something going to happen to my mom?'" said Genesis Egurrola, who came with her parents to the U.S. in 1998. She was only a child back then. Egurrola said she is worried about the day her parents will be sent back to Mexico.

As Egurrola watched the address Tuesday night, she said she feels her family is being unfairly listed as criminals.

"He talks about he how wants to get people out, like he wants to get the criminals out," said Egurrola. "But the simple fact is that most of us are here undocumented. Most people overstayed their visas. That's already categorizing them as criminals. Basically what he's saying is that he doesn't want to work with anyone here in the US already as an undocumented person."

Egurrola went on to say she does not feel Washington understands the difficulty of a path to citizenship for many undocumented immigrants.

"The visitor's visa is the only way most people can come in here lawfully," said Egurrola. "Aside from that, there's nothing, there's nothing. I know parents would want their kids to have a lawful status, they would want to have a lawful status, but the fact that there's nothing is what holds us back. We can't work with the country if the country is not working with us to have a pathway."