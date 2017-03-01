DPS troopers stop wrong-way driver on State Route 51

- Department of Public Safety troopers have taken a wrong-way driver into custody after that person crashed into a patrol vehicle on State Route 51.

This all began early Wednesday morning when troopers attempted to stop the driver, but things took a scary turn when that suspect crashed into a trooper's vehicle.

Northbound SR 51 is closed at Northern Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway and drivers should plan for delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

Northbound traffic can reenter SR 51 at 32nd St or Shea. #PhxTraffic https://t.co/71y8YDDjBk — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 1, 2017

CLOSURE: SR-51 NB at Northern: Closed at Northern for a crash. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 1, 2017

Prelim reports indicate @dps_pio trooper collided w/ ww driver on purpose to stop the vehicle. Trooper said to be ok @RudyFox10 pic.twitter.com/B7nIxxkzuA — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) March 1, 2017