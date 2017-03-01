FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

DPS troopers stop wrong-way driver on State Route 51

Posted:Mar 01 2017 04:16AM MST

Updated:Mar 01 2017 04:31AM MST

PHOENIX - Department of Public Safety troopers have taken a wrong-way driver into custody after that person crashed into a patrol vehicle on State Route 51.

This all began early Wednesday morning when troopers attempted to stop the driver, but things took a scary turn when that suspect crashed into a trooper's vehicle.

Northbound SR 51 is closed at Northern Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway and drivers should plan for delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


