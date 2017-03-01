VIDEO: 86-year-old woman shoved by Tucson police officer Arizona News VIDEO: 86-year-old woman shoved by Tucson police officer There's outrage around the nation after a Tucson police officer pushes an 86-year-old woman during a recent immigration protest and it was all caught on camera.

Take a look at the body camera footage of the incident from February 16, which was provided by the Tucson Police Department. The woman approached the officers, shouted and pointed at them. That's when an officer pushed her away, which caused her to fall.

The officer can also be seen in the video pepper spraying other protesters in the face.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus stated:



"It is too early in our investigative process and analysis of this incident to speak with sufficient clarity or confidence about all aspects of how our officers and protesters interacted in the street. There are, however, some things we know with certainty at this time:

The protesters in the street were given clear, lawful, and repeated directions by the officers that they were to leave the road and return to the sidewalks. Most of the crowd complied and returned to the sidewalks, but some of protesters did not follow the officers’ lawful directions, creating an extremely dangerous situation on a busy road.



There was only a small group of officers present for the first portion of the incident. They were overwhelmingly outnumbered by the crowd and the number of protesters who were disregarding, and in some cases, opposing the officers’ directions.



One of the officers working to get a protester back to the sidewalk was assaulted by that protester. When the officer went to arrest this subject and place him in a patrol car for transport, he and the other officers who were assisting him were quickly surrounded by members of the crowd. Some of the crowd interfered or attempted to interfere with the officers’ lawful arrest process. This included attempting to come between the officers and the arrestee, getting too close to the officers so as to compromise the safety of the officers and the protesters, attempting to open doors of the patrol car, locking their arms to the front of the patrol car, and blocking it from leaving the scene.



Additional officers were called and began to arrive on scene. The scene became increasingly chaotic and tensions between protesters and the officers significantly increased."

Magnus says his officers behaved appropriately, but the incident is under investigation. For his complete statement, go to https://www.facebook.com/note.php?note_id=10154286344083531