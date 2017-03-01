Warrant Wednesday: Phoenix Police search for man accused of indecent exposure Arizona News Warrant Wednesday: Phoenix Police search for man accused of indecent exposure In this edition of Warrant Wednesday, Phoenix Police are searching for 48-year-old Cory Wilson, who was released from jail on January 20 and hasn't reported to a probation officer.

- In this edition of Warrant Wednesday, Phoenix Police are searching for 48-year-old Cory Wilson, who was released from jail on January 20 and hasn't reported to a probation officer.



Detective Mike Fischer says Wilson is wanted for a probation violation on an original charge of indecent exposure.



The crime occurred in April 2016 in a Mesa shopping center's parking lot. Fisher says Wilson dropped his pants and exposed himself to adults and children.



Wilson is believed to be in the Phoenix area. He's described as a white male, 5' 5" tall, 125 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a scar on his left hand.



If you have any information regarding Wilson's whereabouts, contact the Phoenix Police at 480-948-6377 or 1-800-343-TIPS.