Suspect arrested in Chandler LA Fitness murder case

Freddis Williams, III; Shivaswamy Hosakote 
 
Photo: Chandler Police Department
 
Posted:Mar 01 2017 10:53AM MST

Updated:Mar 01 2017 11:53AM MST

CHANDLER, Ariz. - It's a case that had police stumped for months as an 84-year-old man was killed outside of an LA Fitness center on August 18, 2016. Now Chandler Police believe they've solved the case.

Shivaswamy Hosakote was found deceased inside his vehicle in the parking near Warner and North Dobson Roads.

On February 28, Freddis Williams III was arrested for Hosakote's murder and police say the 24-year-old's fingerprints were found on the victim's vehicle.

Police first spoke with Williams on September 2 and it took until February 24 to get results from a Department of Public Safety crime lab to have enough for an arrest.

Williams was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of 2nd degree murder.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


