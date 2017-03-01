Woman shot while playing Pokémon Go is former Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy Arizona News Woman shot while playing Pokémon Go is former Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy The woman who was shot in the face in Peoria while she was out playing the videogame Pokémon Go is a former Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy, and she is speaking out about the incident. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

- NOTE: The video contains graphic imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.

The woman who was shot in the face in Peoria while she was out playing the videogame Pokémon Go is a former Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy.

Now, the 63-year-old woman is speaking out out for the first time after the shooting.

The victim, who did not want to be identified but said she served with MCSO for 14 years, and worked the graveyard shift during her time with MCSO. The victim said she kept to the schedule following her time with the Sheriff's Office, which explains why the incident took place in the early morning hours.

Graphic photo taken of the woman after the shooting showed the extent of her injuries. The bullet reportedly entered the woman's left cheek, crossing below her jaw, and existing on the right side of her face, just below her ear.

The shooting reportedly shattered the woman's left jaw, and her ears are reportedly still ringing from the shooting.

According to the victim, she was playing the game outside Peoria City Hall when a Hispanic man approached her, and asked her for directions.

"He just walks right up to me, and put the gun to my head," said the victim. "I didn't have a chance to get a word out."

She said she reached for mace, but the shooter tried to take it, and when she pushed back, he shot her.

The victim said she later drove away.

"My instinct just kicked in and said, 'this is your shot do it'," said the victim. "I would never have made it."

The victim called 911 as she drove to safety. On Wednesday, she met Nancy Miller, the 911 dispatcher who took her call, for the first time.

"I'm so grateful that she's here, and amazed that she's here," said Miller. "What a brave strong woman. It's just amazing. She's her own hero. She really is."

Anyone with information on the case should call Peoria Police.